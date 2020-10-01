Google Introducing: Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and More

Google today announced a host of new products, including its long-awaited Pixel 5 Y Pixel 4a , where for the first time in years they don’t use the best processor available on the market. In addition, we have known new devices such as the Chromecast with Google tv and a new Nest Audio speaker.

Pixel 5

Google’s new top of the range is … less powerful than the Pixel 4, by equipping the Snapdragon 765G instead of the 865. In exchange for less power than the 855, it adds 5G connectivity. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It uses Gorilla Glass 6, has IP68 resistance, reversible wireless charging and equips a 6-inch OLED screen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution at 90 Hz. On the back it has two cameras (wide angle and ultra wide angle), and the battery is 4,080 mAh.

Google gives away 3 months of Stadia, 100 GB of Google One and much more with the purchase of the Pixels. Its price is 629 euros, and you can know all its details in MovilZona.es.

Pixel 4a

The little brother also has a processor Snapdragon 765G. The screen is 6.2-inch OLED with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and uses Gorilla Glass 3. It also has two cameras, a 3.5 mm jack, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Its battery is 3885 mAh.

Its price starts from $ 499.

Google TV and Google Chromecast

Along with the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, Google has also introduced the Google Chromecast who uses Google tv to make any television smart. This new product has been in demand for years, and it helps us avoid having to buy alternatives to Chromecast that are not certified for Netflix in 4K.

So, Android TV is now Google TV, a more evolved version of Android TV that is better suited to a device such as a television. Google integrates all streaming platforms in a single site with a new interface, being able to see content between any platform just by saying it. With the mobile we can choose content to watch, in addition to recording it to see it later or to use photos from Google Photos to see them as screensavers. The system, which is a new version of Android TV, is compatible with all the apps that you can currently use on Android TV (more than 6,500)

The new Google Chromecast has a remote control with a microphone to activate Google Assistant, as well as buttons to directly access platforms such as YouTube or Netflix. However, there have been no mentions of Stadia, although hopefully it will be supported.

Its price is $ 49, and is on sale from today in the United States, and it will undoubtedly be a bestseller. Coming to more countries in 2021. TVs that currently use Android TV will be able to upgrade to this new version. Google says that in 2021 it will also be available on TVs from Sony and other manufacturers that integrate Android TV. Support for Stadia will arrive in the first half of 2021.

Nest Audio

Google has presented the new Nest Audio with a multitude of improvements in terms of sound quality, being clearer and more powerful. The bass is richer and 50% more powerful, and now reaches up to 75% more volume. Mark Ronson himself says that the three-dimensionality of the sound has improved a lot.

The speaker is activated by voice like the others in the company, with four lights in the middle that indicate that the voice assistant is listening to us. The speaker has a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm midrange driver. The speaker has 3 long-range microphones so you can hear voice commands from anywhere in the room.

The surface is made from 70% recycled plastic, and we have touch buttons to pause the music or change the volume. At the connectivity level we have WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Its price is 99 dollars, and will be on sale in 21 countries from October 5.