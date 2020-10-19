Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

Google is already testing the new Driving Mode interface within the Google Assistant

By Brian Adam
Google is already testing the new Driving Mode interface within the Google Assistant
Google Is Already Testing The New Driving Mode Interface Within

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google is already testing the new Driving Mode interface within the Google Assistant

A few days ago we saw how Google Maps allowed us to change the navigation arrow for an icon that better suited our tastes and preferences. Maps is one of the most pampered applications by Google and good proof of this are the periodic improvements and updates it receives.

Now in this case it is an improvement that affects Google Maps but also and in parallel with Google Assistant. The “Google Assistant” prepares to receive a new “Driving Mode” and some users have started receiving it on their phones.

A new interface

One Maps1

A novelty that has been echoed in XDA Developers and for which changes are coming in the “Navigation Settings” section You see how the “Google Assistant Settings” section has been updated but now with the name “Manage driving mode”.

By clicking on “Manage driving mode” we see an interface similar to that offered by Android Auto whereas before, clicking on this element only opened the general configuration page of the Google Assistant “.

The new design is different from the “Driving Mode” user interface from Google Assistant that was shown at Google I / O 2019.

Assistant3

For now, this new “Driving Mode” is being deployed in a staggered and random manner, without having to have a particular version of Google Maps or the Google application. You may not see it reflected on your mobile yet (I just checked it and nothing). If you do not have it activated, by clicking on “Navigation settings” you will continue accessing the Google Assistant settings.

 

