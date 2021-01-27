Tech NewsApps

Google Keep adds ‘Home’ and ‘Work’ shortcuts to schedule your reminders

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Keep adds 'Home' and 'Work' shortcuts to schedule your reminders
Google Keep Adds 'home' And 'work' Shortcuts To Schedule Your

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Google Keep adds 'Home' and 'Work' shortcuts to schedule your reminders

The notes and reminders app Google Keep It is updated almost every month, but for almost two years now, most of its updates have been limited to bug fixes and performance improvements. The last time we talked about their news was in May 2018 when the dark theme arrived.

After all this drought we see new characteristics as Google Keep finally receives news in its latest update, and they are related to its reminders.

New shortcuts to create reminders

Google Keep renew your reminder window to offer a new popup list full of suggestions, which will allow us to schedule a reminder in fewer steps.

In previous versions you had to manually select the day, time and / or location in the reminders, but now it suggests different times of the day (morning, afternoon and night) in addition to the locations of our House and job.

Google Keep Home Work

Now tell Google Keep to remind us of a note when we get home or work it’s as simple as pressing their respective shortcuts, as long as we have configured our addresses from Google Maps> Settings> Edit home or work.

Via | Android Police

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Ritual monument discovered that could be the same age as Stonehenge

Brian Adam - 0
In theScottish Isle of Arran An impressive ritual site dating back to the Neolithic has been discovered - the only one in the entire...
Read more
Tech News

This is the new WhatsApp 2021 scam that you should avoid falling

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the fact that a large number of people moved to Telegram, WhatsApp It continues to be one of the preferred apps for...
Read more
Tech News

Instagram fixes Stories on desktop: here is the new interface

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most uncomfortable aspects of using Instagram on a desktop platform has always been related to viewing the Stories. However, now...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©