Google Keep: how to display untagged notes

Google Keep is an interesting tool. As a notes application it is far from being the most powerful on the market, there are alternatives such as Evernote or Microsoft OneNote, but unlike the first it is completely free and unlike the second, much easier to use, which makes it an option really accessible in which probably many Google users deposit information of all kinds.

In addition, despite its simplicity, Google Keep has functions that are very practical to consider a productivity tool suitable for getting organized on a day-to-day basis, especially if you are already a user of the Internet giant’s ecosystem of applications and services.

For example, Google Keep allows you to quickly transform notes into to-do lists with boxes, assign reminders based on date and time or location that can be reviewed in their own section or in Google Calendar, classify notes in labels … And the latter, a Of its basic characteristics to maintain order in the application, it is also one of the most problematic when the notes are many and a well thought-out workflow has not been followed from the beginning.

How to show untagged notes in Google Keep

A) Yes, The smartest thing to do from the beginning, it should be repeated, is to add tags to every note created in Google Keep, to be able to find them later quickly, because otherwise, even the powerful search system of the application does not help much in the task. Now let’s go with a practical example.

Let’s say you have dozens or hundreds of notes in Google Keep, most of which are well located in their own category. But you also have an indeterminate number of notes from which you added at the beginning or at any given time, without paying attention to this factor. How do you find them, if you don’t even remember their content exactly?

Well there is no way to do it. Google Keep does not provide any facility to perform this task and you have to pull ingenuity. Here’s how to do it (better from the web application, which is more manageable):

Enter the main section of the notes and select them all with the keyboard combination «Ctrl + A«. If you have many, give it time to load because it will not be immediate. Once selected, a new toolbar will appear at the top and from the dots icon you can display a contextual menu among whose options is the «Add tag«. Add a generic label that is used to put any note that does not fit in the rest of the labels, for example “Inbox”, “Temporal”, “Various”, etc.

Step 2, unmissable if you already know the application

Then repeat the operation going through all the labels that you already had created, but in reverse: you enter a category, you select all the notes and click on “Add tag”, but instead of adding, you remove the new generic tag, so that once you are done, only those notes that did not have a previous tag will be shown on that tag.

It sounds like a mess, but once you get down to it you will have it clearer. And do not worry about what it will cost you if you had many labels and created, because the number is finite: according to the information in the application, Google Keep allows a maximum of 50 labels.