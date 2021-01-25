Tech NewsApps

Google keyboard gears up for a big update: clipboard screenshots, new themes, and more

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Google keyboard is on the verge of receiving a major update with new functions quite useful, according to 9to5Google. With the new update, there will be improvements at the interface level thanks to custom themes, as well as extra functions for the clipboard.

In the same way, new settings for spelling will arrive, so this update is expected to be quite relevant. The information comes from the APK’s own code, which gives us clues about these future functions. Not osbtante, there is still no official date for the arrival of this update.

Important changes to the Google Keyboard

Tg Image 3410618747

The first major change coming to the Google keyboard has to do with themes. They are being redesigned to have more rounded corners, increase margins and slightly change how they look. Currently, some beta users are already seeing the ‘new design’ option, being able to see how the themes change with respect to the previous ones.

The Google clipboard will be able to copy screenshots, a very useful function to save time

The second change has to do with the Gboard clipboard, one of your best options. The Google keyboard is capable of suggesting us the copy of what we have pasted on the clipboard, so that the process of copying and pasting is much faster. According to the app code, the clipboard will have integration to paste screenshots, a very useful function that will save us a few steps.

Tg Image 2688808970

The third big improvement has to do with the spelling and grammar settings. There will be an option that will highlight misspellings while typing. This is a good way to quickly see which parts of our text are not perfectly written, since the keyboard checker itself can sometimes crash.

Via | Gboard

