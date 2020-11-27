Google launches an app to earn money with easy tasks

Google has begun to test with users in India, a new app called “Task Mate” that allows them to earn money in exchange for developing, what the company has determined as “simple tasks” such as going to take pictures in nearby shops or simply record or transcribe requested phrases, for example.

With «Task Mate» users can earn money sitting at home transcribing or saying phrases

To use the application to be able to test it, it is necessary to receive an invitation from Google or from a user who is already testing it. Once installed, you can earn money under two modalities: one called “Sitting Task (in Spanish)” and another called “Field Tasks (Spanish).”

The tasks under the «Sitting» mode consist of transcribing or recording phrases indicated by the app by voice. These vary, but an example is the following: “How do I get to the nearest rallway station?”, As shown below. These recordings can be used by Google to, for example, train its Artificial Intelligence to recognize voice, among other functions.

Another way to earn money with Task Mate is doing field tasks (Field Tasks). Google will ask the user to go to different nearby businesses, which will be indicated in the app with a pin, and upon reaching the destination, the user must take some photographs of the facade of the requested business. This activity will allow Google to improve the cartographic information of businesses and stores that it shows in that locality, for example.

For each action carried out, money is earned that can later be collected through an electronic wallet account or using a payment service associated with the app. The amount of money that will be received in each task is shown when it is proposed – they are usually pennies but if several actions are carried out per day or per month the amount will grow significantly – and at all times you can keep track of what is earned.

If the tests that are being carried out are successful, Google could officially launch Task Mate in other parts of the world as well. This is not the first app that Google has launched for users to earn money from home. It also has Google Opinion Rewards, a program to answer surveys and receive credits in the Google Play Store.