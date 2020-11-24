Google launches app that will pay you to do homework

Google’s developments do not stop growing and its ecosystem of services and applications are becoming increasingly powerful and useful. An example of this is what has been achieved with Google Rewards, an application where you can obtain a balance from Google Play in exchange for answering surveys. Now, they have launched a new experiment called Task Mate that will pay users to do simple tasks.

This new application has two categories of tasks with different values, for which you will receive rewards for completing them.

Google will pay you to do tasks on your smartphone

Google Rewards has been a very interesting alternative to earn income through answering surveys. So, the good results it has brought have generated good expectations with this new development of the great G. Task Mate is an app that is in full deployment and its use is limited to India and through invitations. However, it is an option that draws a lot of attention to generate extra income if its coverage is extended to the rest of the world.

Google’s Task Mate will pay users for tasks like taking short recordings or taking photos of something outdoors. The available tasks are organized into two categories, one that deserves to go abroad to fulfill them and others that you can do without moving from where you are.

Each of the tasks has a value and the income that Google will pay can be withdrawn through any of the supported payment gateways. Task Mate is in its initial phase of deployment so only a select group of users have access to tasks. In that sense, we will have to wait for the results of this stage to know if Google will make the decision to expand the coverage area of ​​the app.

