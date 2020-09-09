Tech News

Google launches Interland, a game to teach children about online safety

By Brian Adam
Google launches Interland, a game to teach children about online safety
New Google project for the little ones. Is called Interland and is configured as a game to raise awareness among children about online safety and the dangers of the internet. The new initiative of the search engine is aimed at children aged between 6 and 13 years.

By accessing the official Interland page and clicking on the “let’s get started” button, the youngest they will be guided along a path which will enable them to become more responsible digital citizens.

Google explains in an information page, aimed at families and teachers, what is the objective of this initiative and the basic principles that guide it. In the first place there is using technology with common sense: this principle is based on the pillar that reality and the internet are not two separate worlds and that what you do online has the same weight as what you do offline.

The other pillar is based on the distinction between true and false, and in this case the children will be helped not to fall into the traps, am also to keep their personal information.

Also interesting is the module on kindness: Google focuses on hate speech and encourages positive behaviors to counter bullying and incitement to hatred.

The project is also curated by AltroConsumo and the Mondo Digitale foundation.

