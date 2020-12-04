Google launches Live Wallpaper to bring memories to your home screen

Google has announced significant changes to its cloud services. Among them, Google Photos stands out, as is well known, this will no longer be free from June 1 of next year. The platform will reduce your storage quota from unlimited to 15 GB.

Now, Google has launched a new update known as Wallpaper. This gives you the opportunity to bring memories that you have stored in Google Photos to your home screen.

What does it take to enjoy the new Google Photos feature?

First, you must have version 5.22 of this application. In case you don’t have it, you should go to the application store or Play Store, click on the three lines located in the upper left. Later, you must select “My apps and applications”, locate Google Photos and press update.

Once the update is executed, you will only have to go to the main screen, press it for a couple of seconds, touch on screen backgrounds and select “Memories” from the options.

The detail here is that the selection of images for the wallpaper is not made by you, but by the artificial intelligence of Google Photos. So stay tuned, because it is likely that you will bring back memories that are not to your liking. Even images that you might think are not in the cloud. Do not panic, before using it as a wallpaper Google will request your authorization.

The Live Wallpaper feature sounds good, but beyond bringing back memories, what is its true intention? From our point of view, remind you that the Google platform is there for you, to save your memories and bring them back when you need them. On the other hand, make you see that there is little time left for it to stop being free and if you want to continue enjoying the benefits of Google Photos, you must subscribe to Google One.

