Google Launches New Search Feature To Counter Vaccine Misinformation

Google launches a new search function to counter vaccine misinformation against COVID-19. The company has stated that it will start in the United Kingdom, as it is the first region to test these injections.

The idea is that when people search for coronavirus vaccines, the results are tailored to their location. That is, they will see a “list of licensed vaccines in your location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine.”

Likewise, the company has stated that as the vaccination range is extended, so will its new search function. This will grow in proportion to how people in the world are vaccinated.

What can we find in the Google search panels?

At the moment, Pfizer’s BioNTech vaccine is the one being implemented in the UK. In the search panels, the British will (for now) find detailed information about vaccines, as well as how, when and where they can receive the injections.

This new function will allow them to educate themselves on the subject, to be psychologically prepared about post-vaccination symptoms and, above all, to face correctly chains of deception.

It is not the first time that Google has launched information panels thinking about the coronavirus. For months it has been implementing it in its search section and YouTube platform. All this with the intention of offering reliable information to its users so that they do not fall into misinformation threads.

Google contributes $ 15 million to WHO to support global campaign on vaccines

Early in the pandemic, Google donated $ 250 million to more than 100 “government agencies around the world” to run ads about the coronavirus.

Recently, the Mountain View company made another new donation. This time, for 15 million dollars in Ad Grants for the World Health Organization (WHO), with the intention of further fueling the campaign against the coronavirus and on the new vaccine.

It has also allocated $ 1.5 million to fund the creation of a “COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub”, Vaccine Media Center, to research and understand data that counteract misinformation about vaccines.

As you have noticed, Google uses its power to deal with misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the new vaccines, offering donations and tools for that purpose.

