Google Lens makes the leap to Photos for computers: you can now ‘read’ in your images

Although most of us use our mobile phones for practically any task we can imagine, from time to time it never hurts to have those same functions on the desktop computer, whether it is a PC with Windows 10 or a Mac. And in the case of Google Photos , there are still differences between what we can do on the smartphone and in the desktop version of Chrome. But now Google has finally decided to expand one of the best utilities that have come to smartphones, specifically the Google Photos app, in the desktop browser, and that integrates a good part of the functionality of Lens, that portion of the Mountain View ecosystem that is responsible for digitizing, scanning or recognizing text within any image. Google Lens reaches Photos on the desktop The fact is that North Americans have begun to integrate within the version of Google Photos for desktop (through Chrome) the option of recognizing texts that Google Lens offers such good results in its different incarnations. Both in the official mobile app, as in Google’s, the virtual assistant, etc. In this way, you can easily copy and paste text from one application to another without having to retype it from scratch. As you can see from the screen that you have just above, each time we open an image with text inside Google Photos, a new control will appear in the upper right part of the screen that indicates that it is possible to copy the text from the picture. Something that will be of special importance when we want to transcribe several pages to include them in a work, or modify it if the person who sends them, for example, does not have the original files in Word, Google Docs, etc. We have tried at the time of writing this article and at the moment the Lens option does not appear when we open a photograph with text inside it, so it is to be assumed that, as it is already customary with Google updates, it is it will take a maximum of 15 days to reach all Gmail accounts. So we still have to wait a bit. Obviously, if you are one of those who use your mobile for practically everything, this function will not seem relevant to you, although it is true that its arrival on desktop computers is an advance for those who work daily with scanned documents and all kinds of information from the the original files are not listed.