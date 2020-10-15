Google Maps adds more information so you can move more safely

Every time we use more Google maps to plan our trips, and during this pandemic the application has been adapted to meet new needs, such as showing restaurants with home delivery, avoiding crowds in public transport or seeing the number of cases of covid-19.

Google wants to make its application more useful and for this, during its Search On event they have announced the news that will arrive in the next few days at Google maps with the objective of improve our security in front of coronavirus.

More information to keep you safe

During the March and May lockdowns, Google saw the “Rush Hours” feature to check how busy a supermarket was at that time, to decide which time to go or what time was the best time to go shopping. Well, you will no longer have to enter the file of each business, now you will see Concurrency information will now be displayed directly on the map. There, with a simple glance on the map, we can discover which restaurant or store is the most empty.

Google Maps too show concurrency when calculating a route, informing us if our destination is very crowded at the time of arrival or not. So we can change our destination if we don’t want to risk getting to a crowded place.

The business card will also receive a new health and safety section. There we will see the rules and security measures that the business is taking, such as informing that the mask is mandatory, if they will take the temperature when entering or if it is necessary to go with a reservation.

Finally, Google Maps continues to improve navigation with Live View by adding more information when clicking on the marker of a place, such as show the schedule, the average evaluation or the attendance.

