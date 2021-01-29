Google Maps already calculates routes thinking about the autonomy of your electric car

- Advertisement -

Electric mobility is changing everything and, in addition to vehicles powered by electric motors, the industry is preparing to transform many other elements that until now we all considered part of the scene. This is the case of the navigators themselves and their route maps, which with the new EVs need to go a step further in the degree of information they offer users.

And it is evident that it is not the same to draw a route within Google Maps for a gasoline car than for an electric one, where the specific stopping points that have to do with the energy source that each one needs must be taken into account. While in the case of gas stations, they are present in practically every corner of the road network of a country, When we talk about electric charging points, things already change.

Google Maps offers you several alternatives

That is why Google Maps has wanted to go one step further and is bringing an interesting feature to your application installations on compatible vehicles which helps to calculate the routes based on the stops we need to make to recharge the batteries of our electric car. Thus, it will be easier to check how long it will take to include the space in which our EV is plugged into a refueling station.

EV-specific Google Maps routes. Google

The Google application will know if the car is electric or not and based on that data, It will look for the best charging alternatives on the map to include them in the route we want to take. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, where the app shows on the screen all the places where the owner of the EV can stop on the way to their destination. This process, according to those from Mountain View, will only take the browser a calculation time of ten seconds.

The application will then take note of the average vehicle recharging time to incorporate this data in future route calculations with refueling at charging stations and, thus, with use and customs, offer the user a much more specific prediction of the weather. it will take you to do a certain route. For now This update is reaching 12 European countries where North Americans recognize that the network of power stations is, today, very sparsely populated, and some EV models, like the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40.

