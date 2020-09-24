Google Maps already includes a layer of information on Covid-19

We already advanced it at the beginning of this month, which Google was preparing an extra layer of information for its map application which will focus exclusively on showing in a graphic way how the pandemic is spreading throughout the world, territory by territory, with data that can serve as a guide on how safe a certain area is or not.

Although those plans seemed like they were going to last, finally the Mountain Viewers have had it ready for this early fall in which we will have to live the so-called “second wave”, and that is seeing how the cases of coronavirus increase throughout the planet. Although mobility between countries is quite limited, the truth is that it is worth knowing before catching a plane whether that unavoidable business trip involves a risk or not.

Activate it easily from the app

What Google has thought is that, in the coming months, the best way to access all this information is through one of the layers of the app. This means that we can alternate it with the ones we use the most on a daily basis, such as traffic, 3D, bicycles or Street View. You just have to click on the icon of those layers and select the last one, which is “COVID-19 info”.

Covid-19 information layer in Google Maps. Google

The map that it will show us is very similar to the one we see daily in the media, with a color code that tells us at a glance what the seriousness of the situation is in each country, region, etc. The more intense that tone, the more incidence the virus is having in that place. In addition to that, Google Maps will also show you exactly what the contagion rate is per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the reference data that the authorities use to mark the severity of the situation in a certain place.

As Google itself indicates in a statement, “trending case data is visible […] for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with data at the state or province, county and city level, when available. “As you can imagine, this is official data, which is” obtained […] from public health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), government ministries of health, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals. ” The update has been released in the last hours and, as is customary, we will have it fully operational in our country in the coming days.