Google Maps already informs you of fuel prices in Spain

Google Maps serves us for many tasks when we go in the car. For example, to find a gas station nearby when we are about to run out of fuel, which saves us a lot of headaches and wasted rides. Now, this layer of information takes a very important leap by adding all the prices of the different fuels offered in each establishment.

This information will not only allow us to choose where we go (if we are guided by the price), but also will serve as a warning, for example, for those vehicles that find it difficult to have a specific fuel at some recharging points throughout the Spanish geography. This is the case of Super 98 gasoline, which at certain points is not available and can be a problem when refueling is an absolute necessity.

Prices arrive on Google Maps

So things, finally a function has arrived that had already been available in other countries for months and that supposes the inclusion of all the prices per liter of the fuels available in the gas stations of practically all of Spain. Especially those that belong to the main supply chains that are distributed throughout the national geography.

Gasoline prices in Spain on Google Maps.

Now, to see those prices, we will only have to select the service station to which we are going and, at the bottom, touch on the small pop-up window that will appear. As you can see by the screens that you have just above (in the center), already in that preview you will have an indicator of what the fuel prices are, in this case, the Super 95 (SP 95).

To access the rest of the references in Google Maps you have to touch on that small pop-up window to place it practically full screen. There, A whole row will appear with the prices of the other types, such as diesel or Super 98 gasoline, in addition to LPG, which is the fuel that powers autogas vehicles.

In this way, looking before taking the car at the alternatives we have, it will be possible to choose the one with the most adjusted price, or make comparisons of which are more or less expensive and when, to discard the one you always go to at the last minute and which ends up costing you a few more cents each time you visit. One more tool that, without a doubt, will make things extraordinarily easier for us when we go out on the road and we are especially picky about the price we pay for car fuel.