Tech NewsApps

Google Maps already shows details at street level in these four cities

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Maps already shows details at street level in these four cities
Google Maps Already Shows Details At Street Level In These

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Google Maps already shows details at street level in these four cities

When last summer Google Maps renewed its maps to show the geography of our planet earth with more precision and detail, it also announced that it would add more details on city maps, and after five months of waiting they have finally arrived.

Google maps has launched the new maps with street level details in four cities, which make them the maps with greater precision that allow us to better plan our routes thanks to its new features.

New details at street level

With the new street level maps that Google maps wants to update the maps of the main cities of the world we can see the graphical representation of these details:

  • Precisely scaled road widths.
  • Paths and stairs in parks.
  • Sidewalks
  • Crosswalks.
  • Mediums and pedestrian islands.

Have Google Maps render crosswalks, medians, sidewalks, and width to scale it is useful in our journeys on foot, especially if we have accessibility needs, like a wheelchair or stroller. We can see on the map whether or not we are going to have problems during that route suggested by the application.

The four available cities

The first cities to have the new details available at street level are San Francisco, NY, London and Tokyo. Google’s commitment is to add more cities in the future.

Next we leave you with a comparison for each of the cities in which we can see how the map looked before and how they look now with pedestrian crossings, sidewalks and roads and highways with the width to scale.

San Francisco

San Francisco Before: right, Now: left

NY

NY Before: right, Now: left

London

London Before: right, Now: left

Tokyo

Tokyo Before: right, Now: left
Maps - Navigation and public transport

Maps – Navigation and public transport

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tours and guides

Via | Android Police
More information | Google

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

The next Mac Pro could remind us of the Mac G4 and with …

Brian Adam - 0
The rumors indicate that this year we could see a new renewal of iMac and Mac Pro. Especially since they would have the new...
Read more
How to?

How is the WhatsApp of the iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
If you are thinking of moving from Android to iOS, you may be wondering what is the appearance of what is probably the application...
Read more
Tech News

Telegram: 5 settings to customize when subscribing in the app

Brian Adam - 0
Today we are going to tell you what are those 5 settings to customize in Telegram. All of them are options that you...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©