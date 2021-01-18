Google Maps already shows the price of gas stations in Spain

- Advertisement -

Google maps brings us to the old continent a feature that will be very well received by drivers, it is a novelty that for more than five years was already available in the United States, but which until now was not available in Europe: the fuel price.

The latest stable version of your application for our mobile devices it already shows the price of gas stations in Spain. Now with Google maps Now we can locate the cheapest gas stations.

Price of gas stations in Google Maps

This novelty began to reach the whole world a few days ago, and its operation has no mystery. You just have to click on a gas station to see the price of its fuel.

When looking for a gas station, we will see the price of 95 unleaded gasoline in the thumbnail of its file. When accessing its file we will see the price of its fuel: gasoline SP95, SP98 and diesel.

To see which nearby gas station has the lowest prices, you will have to search or click on “Gas stations” and then on “View list”. So we will see in the list the gas stations with the price of the SP95.

Google Maps shows by default in the thumbnail and lists only the price of the SP95. There is currently no way to tell it to show another type of fuel. Nor does the app report where it gets the fuel price from, so prices must be taken as a reference, since they can vary a few cents with the real price.