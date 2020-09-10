Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day. Keep in mind that since the traditional Google I / O was not held last May, many of these innovations were silenced so that today it seems that they are beginning to take the attention they deserve by force.

On this occasion, it is a new function that allows us to see a friend on the map if they have shared their location with us. It is a simple way to know if it is close and if we have to wait a long time before it finally arrives. However, being able to locate you through the Live View option of Google Maps is a novelty that will make our lives easier If we want to go to meet him since we will use the mobile camera as if it were a locator, to see in real time how much distance separates us from him, which street he goes, etc.

Locate your friends on Google Maps with AR. Google

This new feature of Google Maps uses the growing technologies of augmented reality (AR) that are flooding our devices in recent years, and that those of Mountain View are exploding in many orders of our digital lives. Not only to see elephants, tigers or crocodiles through the camera, but to obtain extra information on Google Maps that, in recent times, has seen how even businesses could be consulted without leaving that Live View.

More news coming to Android

In addition to this Live View with friends inserted on the screen to know where they are coming from thanks to augmented reality, Android 11 has also brought us an interesting function by which the OS will recommend applications depending on the time of day in which we are. In this way, and over the weeks and months, the phone will learn from the use we make every day to find out what we like to do, when and where: watch series and movies at night, read news or books after lunch, write emails when leaving work, compose SMS in the morning and even listen to music while in the car.

All these functions are reaching, at the moment, the devices that can be updated to the new version of the OS, which are basically some Pixel models as well as others from manufacturers who have chosen to install stock versions of Android 11. Hopefully the rest of the companies will hurry to include these news in their devices sooner rather than later.