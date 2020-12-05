Google Maps alternatives: 6 navigation apps in comparison

Google Maps is the top dog among the navigation apps, but also complicated and dependent on Google. We’ll show you six alternative apps.

Google Maps is not only the most frequently installed navigation app, but also perhaps the most boring. For a change, how about an app that specifically takes care of the needs of cyclists and hikers? Or one that allows you to record turn-by-turn directions yourself? We show six alternatives to Google Maps that work on Android and iOS.

Here WeGo

HERE WeGo (the app downloads can be found at the top right of the page) is useful no matter what mode of transport you use. If you plan your journey a little before you set off, HERE WeGo will help you with a clear comparison of the various modes of transport, i.e. car, bicycle and public transport. The app knows the data of local public transport in 1,300 large cities around the world and not only provides transfer information but also fares.

In keeping with the times, HERE WeGo helps drivers with turn-by-turn directions and real-time traffic data that are included in route planning. HERE has also integrated a search for a parking space. Cyclists are happy that cycle paths are also part of the map. However, the navigation also serves pedestrians well. If you want to move quickly, you can call a taxi from the app. Thanks to offline mode, the load on the data volume is kept within limits and HERE WeGo also works away from the cellular network.

The alternative navigation app Here Wego is more clearly structured than Google Maps.

For tourists, the app provides a useful guide with an overview of the 25 most popular attractions in the respective area. In the form of the Live Sight function, it also offers augmented reality. HERE WeGo shows information about a building that you capture with the smartphone camera. Another special feature of WeGo are the 100,000 indoor maps that enable navigation in large buildings, for example at the airport.

Compared to Google Maps, we find HERE WeGo clearer, but it could be even better. When driving a car, we could do without the representation of public transport. As pedestrians, we would be happy to have the option of rotating the map in the direction of travel.

Sygic GPS Navigation

Sygic GPS Navigation provides TomTom’s map material for the whole world, with several updates per year and including offline mode. The app, available for Android and iOS, guides you to your destination with spoken instructions and offers practical details such as the announcement of street names and a lane assistant. Sygic GPS Navigation alerts you to speed traps, guides you to parking lots and shows POIs (points of interest) such as restaurants and petrol stations. Routes can be planned in the browser at home and sent to the app. While driving, you can share the expected arrival time.

Sygic GPS Navigation also provides speed limit alerts and safety cameras.

Sygic GPS Navigation is very modular, which means nothing other than that many functions cost money. For example, you have to pay for turn-by-turn instructions, voice instructions and information about mobile speed cameras. These features are part of Sygic’s premium plans . This also applies to information on speed limits and the lane assistant. The premium packages start at around 50 euros. For this you will receive a “lifetime” license including maps for 51 European countries. If you add 30 euros, you also receive real-time traffic information, which can enormously increase the quality of the navigation. Another 20 euros more and Sygic expands the map material to 195 countries. The mobile speed cameras cost 15 euros a year.

The head-up display (which mirrors information on the windshield), the dashcam (records a video of the traffic in front) and the Real View navigation (displays turn-by-turn directions in the image recorded with the smartphone camera) are also available separately. Each of these add-ons costs around 10 euros.

Tip: Sygic occasionally offers large discounts, currently around 80% on the premium packages and 50% on add-ons. If you catch the right time to buy, you can save a lot of money.

MapFactor

The range of functions and ease of use of MapFactor depend heavily on the map material you are using. The app, which is available for Android and iOS, works either with maps from OpenStreetMaps or those from TomTom. The latter contain more information and thus form the basis for a convenient search and additional functions such as the lane assistant and information on speed limits.

The TomTom cards cost, for example, 14.99 euros for Germany and 19.99 euros for all of Europe. MapFactor charges 9 euros a year for traffic information (prices for Android, iOS a little more expensive). Many other functions are also charged individually, for example alternative routes (4 euros), the heads-up display (3 euros) or the removal of advertisements (2 euros).

With over 30 million downloads, MapFactor is one of the most frequently used navigation apps on Android.

MapFactor offers navigation modes for car drivers, bus connections, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as for truck drivers. The route is displayed either in 2D or 3D. Night mode can be activated for night driving, the dark colors of which reduce the glare of the display. Maps are downloaded to the mobile phone for offline use, which relieves the data volume.