Google Maps and the trick to know where your stolen cell phone is even if it is turned off

Has your cell phone been stolen or taken from you in recent days? Where is it located? Have you already filed the complaint? According to the newsletter of Citizen Security of the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics In October, 13.8% of 100 people have been the victim of an assault in which not only money was stolen, but also their cell phone. Do you know how to easily locate your device? Get to know this tool Google maps .

Before filing a police report, what do you have to do anyway to register the fact, enter your computer or any device that you have in hand, ask to borrow your friend, partner, or a person.

This tool Google maps it’s personal and only works if your email is associated with the device you lost. The same happens with Apple terminals, which also has a system to track the iPhone.

Remember that you do not have to install any program. The best of all is that you can check not only the route where the thief went, but also alert him with a sound in case your cell phone has been turned off.

HOW TO KNOW WHERE YOUR CELL PHONE IS STOLEN WITH GOOGLE MAPS

In the case of Android devices, these are the steps you must take in Google maps . Always remember to take a screenshot so that you can attach it to your police report:

So you can find your stolen phone on Google Maps. Did you know? (Photo: Google)

In the case that your cell phone is an iPhone, there is a method to observe where it is currently. Follow these steps:

It should be noted that if they manage to format your cell phone before knowing where it is, you will be able to see the exact place for the next 10 minutes before it disappears.