Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on Reddit have reported that they have managed to install the Google application on the smartwatch of the American company.

The version in question should be 5.52, which is why we recommend checking through the App Store if you have the latest build installed. After that, just open the Watch app and click the “Install” button next to Google Maps.

The application basically is an extension of that for smartphones and displays driving directions directly on your wrist. Being based on the iOS version, it also includes saved locations, which means it’s possible quickly start navigating home or to work. Added to this is a wide range of other information, including the estimated time of arrival, but it also supports many travel modes (navigation by car, by public transport, by bicycle or on foot).

Google removed the Apple Watch app in 2017, without giving any reason for the choice. The news had not been positively received by users, who had shown all their discontent on social networks as despite the few features it was one of the most popular apps.