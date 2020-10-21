Google Maps begins to show the new design of your browser

We all know that for the field of cars both Google and Apple have versions of their operating systems that allow them to be handled more easily, thanks to the use of larger icons and buttons that are pressed almost without looking for them. These are Google Auto and CarPlay, although they are only available for some models that are relatively modern. For vehicles that are generally only four or five years old.

But of course, other drivers do not have the opportunity to enjoy a touch screen on the dashboard where maps, music or calls can be handled in complete safety, without distracting us for too long, so from Mountain View they have thought that this would be a good moment, this, to change that view to make it much easier and, above all, Useful.

The new browser arrives

So said and done. Google has started what seems like the most important update to the browser of its maps application, to which it has decided to give a complete revolution to make it much more intuitive and easy to use when we get into the car, before starting the journey. To do this, it has conceived a kind of hub in which we can have the main functions that we are going to use along the way at hand.

For example the routes, which Google will suggest us based on our daily routine: if it detects that we always walk the same path from Monday to Friday and at the same time, it will offer us that route first. But also on weekends, holidays, etc. In addition, we will have in view, and with very large buttons, the latest searches we have made in Google Maps, as well as a button that takes us directly to the music service that we configure as default.

As if that weren’t enough, that new screen will have direct access to the activity of our smartphone, in case we want to make a call, but also check the notifications of incoming messages, upcoming calendar events and notifications about SMS that we have received and also calls. As we say, it is about having everything at hand the moment we get into the car.

This update has started to reach a number of users selectively that have smartphones with Android versions 10 and 11. Hopefully this is the beginning of a much wider deployment, globally, because it would mean enjoying, at last, a function that Google announced at its I / O event last year 2019.