Google Maps does not close on your Android mobile? Soon the solution will come

Google Maps is one of those applications that practically everyone uses on a daily basis. It does not matter if we go somewhere or if we want information about a company or quickly see where a street is. The point is that We always have it in mind and ready to run on our Android smartphone.

The problem comes when we use it to go with the car and, once the journey is finished, we close the app and start to do anything. After a while, when we look at the notifications of the smartphone, we realize that Google Maps has not been completely closed and continues infinitely showing directions and messages when it should not even be there.

Google finally recognizes it

That is precisely what happens to users who have been reporting this problem for some months now. Practically since September 2020 when the first one sounded the alarm with a message on the Google support website, in which it showed a screenshot with the problem that the application never seems to close and is displayed perennially in the notification center, consuming system resources.

Notification that is removed after the closure of Google Maps. Nick 3774 / Google Support

Until now, the only solution users had to remove that notification was close the running process in Google Maps completely and then restart the phone, something that is not exactly very comfortable if we use it regularly enough to come and go everywhere. But for now, until the Americans come up with a solution, it is the only effective remedy that remains.

As we tell you, many cases of users suffering from this same error have appeared in the support forums in their terminals so it does not seem that it is a small percentage. Basically because we are talking about a problem that only the most experienced users are able to detect. Not surprisingly, a notification of this type could go unnoticed and not give little importance to most users who do not pay attention to details such as power consumption or the resources that an app consumes in the background.

Precisely, Google, finally, has recognized in the last hours that it is aware of the problem and that they are already working on finding a solution, although at the moment there is no estimated date (ETA) for an update to be published. This error also does not seem exclusive to any brand or model and there have been cases both in Google’s own Pixels, and in other Xiaomi, Oppo or Samsung terminals. So we have to wait.