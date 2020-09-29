Google Maps for Android begins to activate its dark theme

After months of waiting, it seems that there are only a few days left so that everyone can enjoy the google maps dark theme on our Android devices. After leaking earlier this month, Google has started rolling out.

Google maps for Android seems to have started to test, or to gradually roll out, its dark theme. Several users around the world have already had the new theme activated.

This is the dark theme of Google Maps

The dark theme has started to arrive in the version 10.51.1, but having the application updated to that version does not guarantee that we can use it now. Google is activated from its servers.

The new dark theme of Google Maps dyes the entire interface in gray tones, including the maps. In the Google Maps settings we can configure appearance, selecting the theme that we want to have by default or if we want it to change depending on the system theme.

Until now Google Maps only had the dark theme in its navigation mode thanks to its night theme. Very soon we will be able to have the dark theme in all its interface.

Via | 9to5Google | Android Police