Google Maps for Android begins to activate its dark theme

By Brian Adam
After months of waiting, it seems that there are only a few days left so that everyone can enjoy the google maps...
Xiaomi launches its first smart speaker with Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi They usually launch most of their new products first in China, but sometimes they surprise by launching them first in other countries. Sometimes...
Beware of optional updates from Microsoft: old drivers have been detected that can cause problems

Abraham - 0
Microsoft is encountering problems again thanks to an update, but in this case it is not a cumulative update or a Build that causes...
Bing will be a search alternative to Google on Android from October 1

Brian Adam - 0
In mid-2019, the European Commission got Google to promise to open the search engines available in its operating system, Android, much more...
After months of waiting, it seems that there are only a few days left so that everyone can enjoy the google maps dark theme on our Android devices. After leaking earlier this month, Google has started rolling out.

Google maps for Android seems to have started to test, or to gradually roll out, its dark theme. Several users around the world have already had the new theme activated.

This is the dark theme of Google Maps

Google Maps Android Dark Theme

The dark theme has started to arrive in the version 10.51.1, but having the application updated to that version does not guarantee that we can use it now. Google is activated from its servers.

The new dark theme of Google Maps dyes the entire interface in gray tones, including the maps. In the Google Maps settings we can configure appearance, selecting the theme that we want to have by default or if we want it to change depending on the system theme.

Google Maps Android Dark Theme

Until now Google Maps only had the dark theme in its navigation mode thanks to its night theme. Very soon we will be able to have the dark theme in all its interface.

Maps - Navigation and public transport

Maps – Navigation and public transport

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tours and guides

Via | 9to5Google | Android Police

