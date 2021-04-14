Google Maps for iOS is updated: do you know all the data it collects from your device?

- Advertisement -

As we have been telling you, since last December, Apple has been warning all App Store developers to update the information related to the user that each application collects as soon as possible, with the aim that before download it let us know if there are few, many or none. And in the case of Google, it has been done to beg, and it did not begin to update its apps until well past February, when the deadline imposed by those from Cupertino was already beginning its passage through the critical zone. So Google Maps is the last one that has jumped on the bandwagon, just a few days before the deadline, which keeps us wondering if there has been any intention to delay the scare of seeing everything it collects. Google Maps is done with everything And, as we said before, one comes to think badly about that delay of Google to tell users of the App Store what data it collects from our mobile devices, because if we look at the list newly added to Google Maps, we doubt that a single bit of our device’s memory remains untracked. As you can see from the screenshots, or by accessing the URL of the app within the store. Taking an overview, we can see how the maps application gets our financial information, contact information, user content on the iPhone, terminal usage information, location, access to contacts, search history, identifiers and diagnostics. Although if we scratch a little beyond the surface, we get into much more concrete details. For example, when extracting information for “third party advertising”, access the approximate location, the history of our searches as well as web browsing, identifiers, usage data and other unspecified. When it comes to “product customization”, then Google Maps already fine-tunes to collect our exact location, contact data, access to the agenda with friends, family, etc., snoops through our photos and videos, audio data and ” other content “of the user, as well as the search history, identifiers of both the iPhone and the owner as well as our interaction with” the product. As you can see, a whole battery of information that is even more extensive and you can consult, in case at any time you consider that the price to pay is too high for a service that, although useful, takes advantage of its free status to mine the maximum amount of information possible. For now, with our consent.