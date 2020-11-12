Google Maps hides 50 movies that you can see if you find out where they are

There is nothing like the launch of a new device, or service, for you marketing agencies find a way to attract attention in the most surprising way imaginable. And if there is something that seems, apparently, completely incompatible is that of opening Google Maps and ending up watching a movie from start to finish. But this has happened in the United Kingdom, where Google has decided to review the history of British filmography over the last decades within its maps app.

It is a collaboration between Mountain View and the BFI (British Film Institute) on account of the launch of the company’s new Pixel phones, which arrive with 5G connectivity in the United Kingdom. So hooking with that hook, What better way to test the speed of your mobile connection than by streaming a movie at the top of its quality?

Search, find and … get to see them!

It will be at the end of this month when Google Maps offers us a fun game that, initially, will only be available in British territory and that it will allow us to find up to 50 films that are hidden throughout the map of the entire country and that they correspond to the best productions that times have seen throughout history, so we found some more than interesting titles.

50 movies hidden in Google Maps. Google

The game consists of finding those movies to be able to see them completely free, without having to go through the box and pay for them. The way to do it is by guessing the possible locations from the (enigmatic?) Indications that Google will publish in its official channels and that will give clues as to where we can start looking. Something that can keep us entertained for many hours (we hope they take the opportunity to do it on weekends).

The list of films that will be available reaches fifty and there appear names as illustrious as “Skyfall”, with Daniel Craig in the role of 007, “Son of men”, “The English Patient”, “28 days later” , “Wallace & Gromit”, “A room with a view”, “Pride”, etc. Although this initiative seems to be limited to the territory of Great Britain, do not rule out that it ends up reaching other countries. It is true that in Spain the launch of the new Pixel is not confirmed yet but, without a doubt, it is very possible that in the coming weeks social networks will be filled with messages warning of where it is possible to see all these films. So if you are going to travel to the islands, sign up for this initiative if you want to watch movies for free with Google Maps.

>