Google Maps: how to download maps and use them without internet

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Have you asked and don’t have wifi? Well this is the trick of Google maps that you should put to the test. If you are one of the people who uses the application to know the streets and how to get to them, then this trick will help you a lot in case you do not have data or there is no internet.

It is about the possibility of being able to download the maps of Google maps in a fairly easy and simple way. Best of all, these graphics don’t take up too much on your mobile device, making it possible for you to use this resource if there is no Wi-Fi in your area.

It is not necessary to have to download a third-party application, much less log in to any strange page that access not only your personal information, but also your geolocation or GPS.

It should be specified that Google maps It absolutely changed the logo and with it they brought a series of quite efficient changes for those who want to be guided, such as the possibility of modifying the pointer for a green, red or yellow cart.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MAPS FROM GOOGLE MAPS

