Google Maps in Android Auto adds a function that will help you drive at night

Google Maps for mobile devices has a navigation part that is very good and, in case your car is still anchored in the analog world, it saves us by allowing you to create routes and go to places easily. But when you have Android Auto, that integration is total and your smartphone goes into the background, letting the main screen take center stage. The problem comes many times at night, when there is not a single light outside and we have all the reflection of the clear mode of the maps app illuminating the interior, which can be annoying and offer us blind areas of the road that we do not hit. Let’s see. Now, Google wants us to be able to change those settings with a simple click, especially if your car is not able to dim the brightness of that panel when turning on the lights, for example. Important changes on the way It will be version 6.4 of Android Auto that will correct this small defect that we have been suffering in recent times, thanks to an update that, according to Mountain View, will be distributed over the next two weeks . A control that basically allows you to switch between dark and light mode quickly, with a single click, without having to waste time looking for the app settings, with the risks that this entails. This novelty was discovered by searching within the source code of the application and it remains to be seen that it also ends up in mobile apps when we use them in that navigation mode. It would be very useful, in those cars without integrated multimedia systems, these types of functions that make driving safer at night, at which time the clarity of a screen can lead us to have the odd scare. Surely the reason that the North Americans can adduce is that it is an update of the operating system that the cars that carry this Android Auto integrate, and not so much an advantage that Google Maps adopts. Be that as it may, there is no doubt that those of Mountain View should consider doing it, as one more way to improve the user experience. Remember that a few days ago, the maps app began to offer directions on the most ecological routes or, in its Live View mode, directions to airports and other large buildings thanks to the AR technology of the North Americans.