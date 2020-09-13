Google Maps is updated globally with more detailed maps and more accurate colors

Since its launch 15 years ago, Google Maps has evolved From a powerful navigation tool to a robust daily companion that also offers useful information on where to go and what to do. Features such as typical travel times, multimodal navigation, or offline maps help you better understand the world so you can decide how to interact with it.

This week, Google has implemented new visual improvements that add even more detail and granularity to the map, making it easier to understand what an area looks like.

A more colorful and accurate view of the world

Google Maps has high definition satellite images for more than 98 percent of the world’s population. With a new algorithmic color mapping technique, these images are even more complete and vibrant than before. Exploring places is now more visual than ever, you can easily distinguish arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. You can take a look at how lush and green a vegetated place is, and even see if there is snow on the peaks of the mountain tops.

Google Maps with visual enhancements Google

With this update, Google Maps has one of the most complete views of natural areas of any other map application, with availability in 220 countries, covers more than 100M square kilometers of land, equivalent to 18 billion soccer fields.

How exactly does the color mapping technique work?

First, they use a computer algorithm to identify natural features satellite imagery, looking specifically at arid, icy, forested, and mountainous regions.

They then discuss these characteristics and assign a range of colors relying on the HSV color model. For example, a densely covered forest can be classified as dark green, while an area of ​​uneven shrubbery could appear a lighter shade of green.

More details for when you are out for a walk

Google Maps with visual improvements Google

While viewing natural features more precisely can help you get a feel for an area, sometimes you need more information to get around safely and efficiently. With these improvements, you will also be able to see street information in more detail, it will show you the shape and width of a road to scale. Plus, you’ll be able to see exactly where sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands are – crucial information if you have accessibility needs, such as wheelchair requirements or the like. These details are particularly helpful as many people are choosing to walk or take other forms of transportation alone due to the global warming pandemic. Covid-19.