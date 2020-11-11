Google Maps is updated to help us on Christmas trips (with Covid-19)

Google Maps has been one of the apps that has accumulated the most work in recent months due to the pandemic. Both at the time of offer us all the updated information on the crisis by region, as well as to facilitate us that of ordering food at home or checking the business hours during the months of confinement.

The problem is that now comes a holiday season and potential trips in which the second wave of the pandemic is going to join with an enormous amount of displacements that, if the authorities do not prevent it, could cause more than one problem. Be that as it may, those from Mountain View have decided to add a new layer of information to their platform that is responsible for covering, in the short term, everything that has to do with these year-end trips.

Precautions and travel history

What Google has done is create, practically, a travel tab within its Maps application in such a way that it will allow us to consult all those routes that we want to take and always offer us the best security advice in the face of the pandemic. For this, when we enter the information of a hotel, it will give priority to reminding us what are all those measures that are designed in the establishment to avoid contagion by coronavirus.

New tabs with security information. Google

As you can see from the captures that you have just above, it will be possible to verify that a hotel we want to go to on Christmas holidays meets the requirements when it comes to keeping its facilities clean and disinfected, which imposes capacity limitations, safety distances, the use of a mask, etc. Thus, we will have the certainty that we are going to a place that we can consider as “safe”.

Anyway, not only because of Covid-19 Google has created this travel tab. When the day comes when the pandemic is a simple memory, this section will allow us to recall all the trips we have made outside our usual area of ​​residence, with tabs to see what we did on a given day, or throughout the years, as well as the cities or relevant points of interest in which we have been.

And if that was not enough, Google Maps will connect with Google Photos in such a way that all that information will include memories that we have taken during those holidays, to make it easier to find photos or videos that we want to see again. You know, from when Covid-19 did not exist.