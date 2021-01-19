Google Maps is updated to improve visualization in some cities

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google has been putting special emphasis on improving the accuracy of all the data displayed by its map application for some weeks now, especially in the field of cities, which is where it has the most work ahead to finish marking practically any object that we we can find. And taking advantage of the pandemic and that mobility has been reduced in all corners of the world, it is already giving the last brushstrokes that were missing.

Remember that just two months ago, Google Maps received several interesting updates on zebra crossings and traffic lights in practically the main cities of the world, which helps us to find that exact point when crossing a street, an avenue or those large roads that have cities such as New York, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Madrid, etc.

Now they come up the stairs

In the last update, finally, new elements arrive that we can find in our walks through some cities of the world, such as the widths of the streets, which now have a much more realistic scale, which gives us an idea of ​​where it is possible to cross them in a much safer way. But there is more, as you can see in the comparison of captures just below, in London it is now easier to see elements such as small interior streets, gardens, etc.

Previous (i.) And new (d.) Visualization in Google Maps. Phonearena

Google Maps now it also tells us if there are paths or stairs inside public parks, to know how we can cross them. Surely it has happened to you on some occasion that, visiting a city you do not know, you have wanted to cross one of these green areas without much success. Now, you will have a perfectly mapped map before you even get to it, which will tell you if what you want to do is possible or not.

In addition to that information, Google Maps improves information on zebra crossings by adding data on pedestrian islands that we can find in some cities, and that are usually quite dangerous because they are surrounded by road traffic. As well as the uneven edges of the sidewalks, which can also be seen in a much more precise way. Of course, all of the above has a small problem and that is that at the moment it has not reached cities in our country in a generalized way.

Google, as it has already decided in other similar updates, has started its program with four large cities around the planet: New York and San Francisco in the US, London in the UK and Tokyo in Japan. Presumably, over the next few weeks this improvement in the maps will spread throughout other countries and continents. Among them Europe and Spain.