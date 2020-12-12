Google Maps launches a new tab to save all your routes

One of the functions that we use the most of Google Maps is navigation, The one that marks the routes by car to get anywhere without problems. And within it, one of the least known is the one that allows us to define routes that we can store so, when we get into the car, activate them quickly with just two clicks: from home to work, from work to home, from the beach to the beach. mountain or wherever we usually go.

Well, it is precisely these last routes that Google has decided to update the latest version of its maps application that you already have available to download on Android, through the Play Store. If you have an iPhone, you will still have to wait a bit because at this time there is no update in the App Store that adds that new “go” tab that the Mountain Viewers have pulled out of their sleeves.

Two clicks and … home!

The change that Google Maps is introducing is very evident in the lower left part of the screen, right next to “Explore”, where this new shortcut appears to all the routes that we have stored, as well as those suggested. Remember that on that site was previously the “Trayectos” function that was not exactly the same to how they have left it now. Before, the route that we use the most would simply appear, but without the option of choosing between several previously stored alternatives.

New tab

From now on, and as you can see on the screen that you have just below, A list will appear with the routes that you have stored in your Gmail account, in such a way that by clicking on the “Start” button, Google Maps will trace the route to that point that we have just marked. The idea behind this change is to encourage us to define a whole series of points of interest that usually correspond to the ones we use the most on a daily basis or throughout the year.

Favorite routes on Google Maps.

As we mentioned before, This new “go” tab is perfect for storing the addresses of our home, work, our parents’ house, the children’s school, the gym and, of course, those second homes that we go to from time to time and that, although we know perfectly how to get there, it is worth taking the help of an assistant who marks us points with incidents traffic and alternatives if there is too much traffic.