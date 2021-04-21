Google Maps launches a security feature that we hope we never have to use

- Advertisement -

Google Maps is a huge platform that, as they say vulgarly, “serves for a broken and a ripped”. It is capable of taking us from one point to another quickly, such as indicating the nearest vaccination point, without forgetting certain security functions in times of crisis such as the snowfall of Filomena, etc. So today’s option is especially important to maintain integrity in the event that, unfortunately, we have to experience such a dangerous event as a shooting. Those that are periodically repeated in the US, and no one knows where it will be repeated. Because even if it is at a slower rate, there are no places in the world safe from this scourge. Alerts with notices in the affected area The fact is that without giving too much publicity, Google has launched a new function designed to notify users in the event that they are in an area where a shooting is taking place. This has been shown through a capture published by a Reddit user which is accompanied by a more than eloquent comment: “Google Maps helped me avoid this reported area with an active shooting.” In this way, the user avoided the area by verifying that on the screen of his smartphone that Google Maps indicated a place where a shooting was taking place and to which he was ordered not to visit or approach. This event that reflects the capture, took place in the city of Austin, Texas, on April 18, Sunday, and it was an automatic alert that appeared within the directions on the map, without the need for the user to do anything to receive it. As you can see from the screenshot, the warning is very clear and leaves no room for doubt: the map is practically clean and focuses our attention on what is important. A moving red dot denoting alert and text noting “Austin shooting.” In addition, at the bottom you can see a pop-up window with more precise data of the time and day, so that we know if it is a warning that has already passed or is in progress. This, obviously, facilitates the spread of information and that most of the nearby population is aware, especially in the first and most critical moments of the incident.