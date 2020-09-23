Google Maps launches the COVID-19 layer: so you can know the incidence of the coronavirus in your destination

Google maps wants our trips to be safe, and to prevent us from organizing a trip to a place with a high incidence of coronavirus infections, it launches the new COVID-19 layer.

In this way, the application shows us information about the cases of COVID-19 in an area, so that we can decide on where to go, in case we see that it is not the best time to go to that place due to the high incidence.

The new COVID-19 layer of Google Maps

Starting this week, when clicking on the layers menu we will find the new layer COVID-19 info. When activating this layer we will know the mean of COVID cases in the past seven days per 100,000 people. In addition, a label will inform us if the trend is up or down.

To make it more visual, a color coding It will shade the areas most affected by the coronavirus with reddish tones. This layer will be available for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports. You can show us the incidence of countries, states, counties, provinces and cities.

Google Maps will get incidence data from different authoritative sources, such as Johns Hopkins, New York Times, and Wikipedia, which in turn get data from public health organizations such as the World Health Organization, government ministries of health, agencies of health and hospitals. Google already uses these sources to feed COVID case information into its search engine.

Via | Google