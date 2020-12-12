Tech GiantsGoogleTech News

Google Maps news: now with new icons of monuments and points of interest

By Brian Adam
Since its launch 15 years ago, Google Maps has evolved from a powerful navigation tool to a robust daily companion that also provides useful information on where to go and what to do. Features such as typical travel times, multimodal navigation, or offline maps help you better understand the world so you can decide how to interact with it.

Google continues to improve its app

This week, Google has implemented new visual improvements that add even more detail and granularity to the map, making it easier to understand what an area looks like. Now the app It allows us to set favorites with the place where we stay, save before moving all kinds of routes and routes and, also, see in a few seconds where those points of interest and monuments are.

Google has taken advantage of these months of cities without tourists due to the pandemic to develop new features in its application, which now identifies important places of the most emblematic places in the world.

Now with icons and graphics on monuments point of interest of the main cities

Google maps In this new update, it has included icons and graphics that show an outline of the monument or point of interest to which they refer, we can see them and go to them quickly. This is an improvement that the user appreciates. Before, to search for emblematic places, you had to be looking for much more time and steps that, in many cases, required writing in the search box itself.

Which cities in the world already show these points of interest?

Google has released the update and it is now available on iOS and Android In order to verify its operation, we have selected important cities such as Paris, New York or Barcelona, ​​and we have been able to verify that these new icons and graphics are already available in the main cities.

In the case of Spain, at the moment only Barcelona and Madrid enjoy these indications, for cities like Valencia or Seville we will have to wait to see it.

For sports fans, especially football, Google also considers some fields as special points of interest, for example, in Madrid, we find the Santiago Bernabéu.

