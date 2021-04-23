Google Maps now allows you to search for information on recycling places

- Advertisement -

Google Maps is adding more information to business listings that will help users locate recycling locations.

So by scrolling through the profiles of verified companies, users will be able to see where clothing, plastics, waste, bottles, etc. are recycled.

As seen in the images above, companies will be able to add to their files, through their Google My Business accounts, if a recycling process is carried out in their facilities. And of course, they will have the options to specify what type of items can be recycled … bottles, plastic bags, electronic items, household waste, etc.

And users will find this new “Recycling” section in the Info section, along with the company’s contact details. Of course, this information will depend on the merchants completing their business cards with the corresponding data, although Google Maps will also ask users to contribute to this initiative by mentioning whether the places they have visited also have recycling points.

So we can add this additional information when we leave a review of a local or establishment, beyond the usual details that we usually leave with our comments. This Google initiative is available as of today, so soon we will be able to consult these places directly from Maps.

The Google team has announced different updates to Maps in recent months focused on protecting the environment and giving users more options. For example, you are shifting your focus to suggest routes to consume less fuel instead of only focusing on the faster routes. On the other hand, another function that is being implemented in a phased manner in different countries is the one that alerts drivers when they are about to pass through areas with low emissions.