Google Maps recovers one of its elements lost for years on Android

They are one of those decisions that are not well understood unless they are made for a technical matter. It is true that the hardware within the Android ecosystem is so varied that trying to make something work when we are not sure if all the smartphones where it is going to run have a similar component is complicated, so it never hurts to offer a good explanation . The problem is that it has not existed (until today) so it was not entirely clear why the compass was absent in its maps application for Android, especially when its competition, iPhone, kept it through thick and thin in front page, just below the access to the information layers. Anyway, the Mountain Viewers have thought better of it and we already have that little element back. The compass returns to our Android phones This has been announced by the Americans through an entry on their official blog, where they state that “we are pleased to announce the return of the compass in Maps for Android. The compass was removed from Maps for Android at the beginning of 2019 in an effort to clean up the navigation screen, but due to overwhelming support, it’s back! ” As you can see, what it seems that on iOS it did not bother, it did on Android, especially when we talk about a small module that, as you can see on the screen, does not seem to occupy more than those around it. Both the direct access to the information layers, such as the search, the silence of notifications, etc. It is important to remember that this element only returns to navigation mode, when we carry an active route within the app. In our case we have gone to test if we already had the compass in Google Maps for Android and a curious situation has happened to us, because for a few seconds we have been able to see it on the main page, outside the browser and, in the blink of an eye , it has disappeared. However, we have found it where Google has announced, by creating a route to take it when we get in the car. And is that as announced by Mountain View, “this function is available to all users of Google Maps for Android who update to version 10.62 worldwide. For users of Google Maps on iOS, the compass was not removed and will continue being available “. Wasn’t it so annoying on the screens of Apple devices?