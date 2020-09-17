Google Maps renews the ‘Saved’ section: now it’s easier to find your favorite places

The new more detailed and accurate maps of Google Maps will not be the only news that users will receive in the coming days. From today we will find another important novelty in one of its sections.

Google maps completely renews the ‘Saved’ section, receiving important improvements to make easier to find and remember all those places that we have been saving over time.

The news of ‘Saved’ from Google Maps

The first novelty is that the section ‘Saved’ is simplified in a single view. Now its different sections are no longer divided into tabs, they will be displayed in a vertical list, now showing new sections that will make the section more practical.

So that we do not forget that site that a friend recommended a few days or a week ago and we gave it to save in Google Maps, the ‘Saved’ section will now remind us of the last saved places. This list is organized at the top of the section, so that it is the first thing we see when we enter.

Another important novelty is the new list of nearby saved places. So we can rediscover those places that we liked and are close to our location.

They also renew the list of visited sites. Thanks to Google’s location history, we will now see the sites we have been to organized by date, location, region or country.