MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

Google Maps renews the ‘Saved’ section: now it’s easier to find your favorite places

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Maps renews the 'Saved' section: now it's easier to find your favorite places
Google Maps Renews The 'saved' Section: Now It's Easier To

Must Read

Android

Google Maps renews the ‘Saved’ section: now it’s easier to find your favorite places

Brian Adam - 0
The new more detailed and accurate maps of Google Maps will not be the only news that users will receive in the coming days....
Read more
Tech News

Cancer cure? According to doctors, it exists and lies in making the gold grow inside it

Brian Adam - 0
A group of researchers has discovered a way to synthesize tiny gold nanoparticles inside tumor cells, this favors X-ray imaging but can even destroy...
Read more
Android

The Nubia Red Magic 5S arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
After the CEO of Nubia himself anticipated some features of his future 'gaming' beast, the Red Magic 5S made its appearance in China at...
Read more
Community

FNAC sinks in Spain dragged by its low online presence

Brian Adam - 0
FNAC is experiencing difficult times in Spain. According to the data that has just been made public, the Spanish subsidiary of the French group...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Maps renews the 'Saved' section: now it's easier to find your favorite placesThe new more detailed and accurate maps of Google Maps will not be the only news that users will receive in the coming days. From today we will find another important novelty in one of its sections.

Google maps completely renews the ‘Saved’ section, receiving important improvements to make easier to find and remember all those places that we have been saving over time.

The news of ‘Saved’ from Google Maps

The first novelty is that the section ‘Saved’ is simplified in a single view. Now its different sections are no longer divided into tabs, they will be displayed in a vertical list, now showing new sections that will make the section more practical.

Google maps

So that we do not forget that site that a friend recommended a few days or a week ago and we gave it to save in Google Maps, the ‘Saved’ section will now remind us of the last saved places. This list is organized at the top of the section, so that it is the first thing we see when we enter.

Another important novelty is the new list of nearby saved places. So we can rediscover those places that we liked and are close to our location.

Google maps

They also renew the list of visited sites. Thanks to Google’s location history, we will now see the sites we have been to organized by date, location, region or country.

Google maps

Related Articles

Tech News

Cancer cure? According to doctors, it exists and lies in making the gold grow inside it

Brian Adam - 0
A group of researchers has discovered a way to synthesize tiny gold nanoparticles inside tumor cells, this favors X-ray imaging but can even destroy...
Read more
Android

The Nubia Red Magic 5S arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
After the CEO of Nubia himself anticipated some features of his future 'gaming' beast, the Red Magic 5S made its appearance in China at...
Read more
Community

FNAC sinks in Spain dragged by its low online presence

Brian Adam - 0
FNAC is experiencing difficult times in Spain. According to the data that has just been made public, the Spanish subsidiary of the French group...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©