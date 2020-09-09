Google Maps traffic lights are now available to all users

Surely you are used to reading that This or that update has come to a mobile app but, when you go to look for it, it turns out that it is not yet available In our country. Sometimes because it is in the testing phase, and sometimes because that famous spread has not yet touched our shores.

Well, something like this has happened with the traffic lights of Google Maps, which were announced with great fanfare by those in Mountain View in early July and it has not been until now that we already have them in view within the app in a generalized way for all users. Almost two months that have elapsed since the initial testing phase, until the final deployment in all iOS and Android terminals of the main countries.

For now, only in the US.

Even so, the presence of these traffic lights will not be a piece of information that you have ready to consult in your city, here in Spain, since At the moment only those that have to do with the main enclaves of the US are appearing.. If you want to try to find how they look, it is possible to consult some of those streets of San Francisco and verify the detail of those data that it offers.

Traffic lights on Google Maps.

Say, furthermore, that these traffic lights do not arrive through an app update Rather, it is an update that arrives via data that we load from the maps that we access, so it is a process that will go completely unnoticed when using Google Maps. You will simply go to a place that contains this information and you will be able to consult it.

Is it useful to see a simple icon of a traffic light that does not mark if it is red or green? Well, when driving, for example, to know if a traffic jam, or a traffic jam on a street, is caused by the presence of one of these light signals or, on the contrary, it is a specific problem, such as an accident, that we must avoid on our route so as not to waste time.

As we told you before, traffic lights will spread their tentacles across Google maps in the coming months, when they cover new areas in North American countries such as Canada, Europe, Australia, etc. So for now we have to wait patiently until the Mountain Viewers do the work of updating new cities. As has happened with other layers of information on Google Maps in the past, such as public bicycle networks, etc.