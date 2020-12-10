Google Maps: visit the Basilica of Guadalupe without leaving home

As each December 12th, thousands of faithful come to raise their faith and visit the interiors of the Basilica of Guadalupe as part of Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, in Mexico . Although this event generates that several come to the religious venue, this year 2020, due to the presence of covid-19, it will not be the same. That is why we will teach you this sensational trick of Google maps .

Google maps is the application from where you can see not only the name of the streets around the world, but also visualize things as you were walking thanks to its Street View function, which is quite updated.

As part of avoiding agglomerations that can generate COVID-19 infections, the map of Google offers you the possibility to visit, virtually, the entire Basilica of Guadalupe from the entrance to the famous altar.

You will only need to get comfortable or prepare a prayer to Our Lady in order to tell her what you want most and make the faith prosper in your family. How do i do it? Follow these steps.

HOW TO SEE THE BASILICA OF GUADALUPE ON GOOGLE MAPS

WHAT IS CELEBRATING ON DECEMBER 12