Google Maps will allow you to pay for parking in your city, how?

Every day that Google Maps gets into a new car thanks to which we can carry out almost anything. If originally it started as a simple map app that later took on the form of a navigator for the car, right now the entire data network it handles is capable of ordering our lives as soon as we set foot on the street: it tells us where the streets are, how to locate a business, how to reserve a table for lunch or dinner and, from now on, pay for parking in our city.

This is the last of the ideas that the Mountain View have made a reality, with an alliance in the US with the Passport company, which will allow application users to pay for parking meter hours through Google Maps. In the same way that those apps that have proliferated in recent times in our country do and that offer us the possibility of paying digitally without having to worry about the paper receipt to leave it on the dashboard.

At the moment only one city

The point is that Google Maps already allows paying for parking, at least in Austin, Texas, where this first initiative has been launched which, as announced by one of the partners, will facilitate the payment of parking hours thanks to the use of Google Pay, another Mountain View platform that works as a payment gateway and that seeks to rival Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, etc.

Parking payment through Google Maps.

The arrival of this function to Google Maps will save users downloading a complementary application to pay for parking in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Bilbao and the long list of Spanish capitals that have this type of system. Obviously, all those companies that operate in the sector will not be happy if a giant like Google sticks its head in a sector where there are many alternatives and that, in a short time, can add a series to parking prices of commissions that are what make the business viable.

At the moment this function comes exclusively to the American city, although as in all the services that are added to Google Maps, promise that little by little they will open the arc of territories in which we can pay with a single click the moment we park the car in our city. So go preparing Google Pay.