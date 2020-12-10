Google Maps will be “spectacular” thanks to an improvement in the accuracy of your GPS

Surely it has happened to you many times that you are using Google Maps in some urban area, full of buildings everywhere and all of a sudden you stop having a GPS connection and the app goes crazy. It does not know where you are, it changes your position constantly and it is impossible to use it. Well, according to the Americans themselves, all that is going to change soon.

They are so convinced that the definitive solution is coming that they affirm without blushing that we are facing an update that will turn Google Maps into a “spectacular” experience, That will leave behind those connectivity problems and will prevent us from seeing on the screen of our smartphones those erroneous readings that mislead us, especially when we are traveling sightseeing in cities of other countries.

How are you going to do it?

Remember that our phones are capable of locating us on a map in many ways. The main one is through the signals it receives from GPS satellites, although there are others that also help, such as triangulation from mobile coverage poles and, in some cases, even Wi-Fi networks. Google has taken all this and has come to a conclusion: knowing how all these signals come together at one point and how they bounce and move between the buildings of a big city, it is possible to locate the exact point where we are.

New location system between buildings. Google

So said and done. The Americans have announced the development of a technology that we will see first in our Android smartphones, called “3D Mapping Assisted Corrections Module” and it will take care of just that: to apply a complex algorithm through a three-dimensional graphic base that will be able to calculate where the GPS signal comes from to locate our exact position on the map. Thus, Even if the signal we receive is poor or interrupted, Google Maps will be able to guess it.

As you can see from the attached image, this technology takes as a reference the environment that surrounds us, the height of the buildings and the way in which the signals are propagated to calculate our real position. Obviously, this new system is designed for urban situations and will not affect the way Google Maps works when we use it outdoors and we have no obstacles that can prevent a correct reading. For those cases, there is nothing better than an open sky to get accurate readings.