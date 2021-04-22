google maps will help you recycle with this novelty

- Advertisement -

Today, Thursday, April 22, the Earth day, a day destined to educate the population about the impact of human beings on our planet, reminding us that we have to be more ecological.

Google He did not want to miss this date dedicated to the Earth to contribute his grain of sand to the cause, adding in Google maps new and important novelty that will help us recycle.

New recycling information

Google maps will allow us to discover where can we recycle. Starting today, verified companies will be able to edit their file to add to their information about the items they recycle.

Now through Google Maps we can find out where we can recycle clothes, electronic products, batteries, dangerous products, light bulbs, containers, glass bottles, etc.

In the new section ‘Recycling’ of the business file we will see the list of supported products. In addition, in the future Google Maps will be able to ask us in the sites we have visited if they have a recycling station so that we are the users who add that information in the businesses.

This novelty is sure to help many people recycle more frequently by helping them find the closest recycling points for each type of product.

Via | Google