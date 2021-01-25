Google Maps will soon show vaccination points against Covid-19

- Advertisement -

If Google has stood out for something in recent times, practically since the pandemic began in the West in March 2020, it is that many of its services have been adapted to the reality of each moment to offer detailed information on services related to the fight against Covid-19. From the cumulative incidence of infections in countries and territories, to APIs for apps tracking or data on establishments that brought food home to respect confinement measures.

Thus, after announcing a couple of months ago which vaccines we will have available near us, Google goes one step further and is already working on incorporating all the information on vaccination points that will be opening all over the world. So that we know how to locate the one that touches us when that turn comes that, depending on where we live, our age and risk diseases, it seems that it can still last a few months.

Search and Google Maps

Thus, those from Mountain View have just published an entry on their official blog in which they offer more information about everything that they are going to add to both the search results page and Google Maps itself, in terms of locations. of vaccination against Covid-19 is concerned. So that we can know where that process is taking place near us.

New data on vaccination sites in the Google search engine. Google

This new data, which represents an expansion of the information panels, will reach “more than 40 countries in dozens of languages” during the next week. The idea of ​​the Americans is start to “show regional and state distribution information in the search engine so that people can easily find out when they are eligible to receive a vaccine. “In addition, all of the above will be reinforced by the” Get the Facts “campaign (via Google and YouTube) to clarify questions and convey” reliable information to the public about vaccines “.

And it is that as they remember those of Mountain View, “Searches for ‘vaccines near me’ have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year“So in the coming weeks all those answers will arrive at a” local level “, showing those locations both in the search engine and in the Google Maps application itself. Of course, as always happens in these cases, the first efforts of the North Americans they will depart from their own country, where they will make available to authorities “selected Google facilities, such as buildings, parking lots and open spaces, as needed”.