Google Maps with its artificial intelligence will make it easier for you to travel by electric car

Google today announced a new feature for electric vehicle owners which uses artificial intelligence to classify thousands of public charging stations and find the best route. The level of technology required to make this type of route planning functional is a pretty clear indication of the mess that electric vehicle charging is today.

Planning trips in electric cars is a “puzzle”

In a blog post published Wednesday, Google recognizes that route planning in an electric vehicle can be like “solving a puzzle”as electric vehicle owners need to find the right charging station within range that also has the specific type of plug that their car needs.

Electric charging point map SmartLife

The new feature will only work for EVs with Google’s native Android Automotive installed as their primary operating system. Right now, the only two Android Automotive models are Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, but Google says more are on the way.

Google is using a algorithm newly developed routing that uses a type of mathematics called “Graph Theory” to present load stop recommendations to electric vehicle owners based on their location, the amount of range left in their vehicle and the type of outlet their vehicles use.

Now, when you enter a destination that requires two or more charging stops, the Maps algorithms will search and filter between tens and thousands of public charging stations to find the one. most efficient route, all in less than 10 seconds. You can see how long each recharge will last and the total travel time updated, so your estimated time of arrival will never be a mystery again.

Google Maps each time with more functions for electric

Google maps has recently added a new function that allows you to search for charging stations for electric cars based on the type of plug they offer. But this feature uses more data on range and plug type to help take some of the guesswork out of route planning.

The new one algorithmic route planning It will also work on shorter trips and will soon include details on accepted payment methods at individual charging stations in Europe. A great step for anyone who likes to travel and has an electric car.