Google Maps works to show a layer of ‘Covid-19 information’

By Brian Adam
One of the resources most consulted by all users since the pandemic began in the West, back in February, are the maps that indicate the global incidence of the virus and that are updated every few hours to enter all the official data published by the main governments around the world, as well as research institutions, universities, etc.

Who else who least wondered what why doesn’t Google do something similar and include all that vast amount of data to allow us, through its maps app, a quick look at the situation in each area of ​​the world. Well, you know that your prayers have been heard in Mountain View, and that you have an extra layer of information on the way in Google Maps.

Satellite, traffic, incidents and Covid-19

Google Maps can be used in many ways, as necessary, and for that there are layers, layers, different types of visualization that include the satellite image of the terrain we walk through, traffic, relief, public transport, bicycle or 3D . As well, very soon we will have a new option that is Covid-19. That is, the graphic information on the incidence of the virus in a certain area.

New ‘Covid-19 maps’ on Google Maps.

What Google does is, at least in the US, use the data it obtains through Wikipedia, The New York Times, Johns Hopkins University and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to point us what is the number of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants. With this information, we can know if it is a particularly conflictive point or if not, so it will be our decision to venture into it.

This layer we can activate and deactivate it at will, as in the rest of the alternatives, And it will not only work in the US but also in other countries where that available data is reliable. That view, by the way, can be applied to the global view of a country to, for example, check at a glance which regions are the most or least affected, thanks to a color pattern that differentiates them from one another.

Even if there is no date so that this visualization of Google Maps reaches our smartphones, joins the long list of options that Mountain Viewers are including and that affect, for example, issues such as regional regulations on the use of the mask, the safety distance and other limitations derived from the current pandemic situation.

