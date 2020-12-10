Google Maps: you can now create routes and calculate the price of taxis and VTC

Google Maps is one of the tools we use the most to go and come anywhere, since is able to create routes quickly and accurately that takes into account almost any traffic circumstance, incidents, etc. Hence, whether to go by car, public transport, walking or by electric bicycle, it is the best alternative to know how long it will take.

But there was a part that escaped him and that is the taxis and VTC that we have available through different apps on our smartphone. Fortunately, the Americans have updated their application and we can now check the routes to know in advance how much they will cost us, and thus take the route that suits us best. An advantage that this economy of the applications in which we live has brought us and that contrasts with those times when when we got into one of these vehicles we did not know how much the race was going to cost us.

Let’s choose the route

At least in Spain, Google Maps includes platforms such as Free Now (taxis) and Cabify (VTC and taxis) by default, but it is also possible to add a third such as Uber. This service will not appear by default and you will need to activate it within the application. To do this, as we show you just below, you will have to go to the “Settings” menu and, in the option “Concerted transport services”, activate the switch that appears to the right of Uber.

New functions for taxis and VTC in Google Maps.

Thus, when you return to the map you will see something similar to what you have in the upper screenshots, on the left, where before any route it is possible to see the price and the type of vehicle available. Of course, unlike other processes that Google Maps includes, this time all the service request mechanics are concluded in the official Free Now, Cabify or Uber applications, which will ask us to open them to continue with the process.

As you can see from the captures, a button will appear at the bottom indicating “Open the application” to order the car although, if we do not have it installed, Google Maps will redirect us to the iOS App Store, or to the Android Play Store, to download it and continue with the order. As you can see, a very useful function to compare prices between different platforms that, whether we like it or not, in the end results in a benefit for the user.