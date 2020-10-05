Google Meet adds polls and ‘questions and answers’ in real time

Google Meet announced on September 29 that your service would continue to be free until March 21, after starting an update that has brought virtual whiteboards to their videoconferences. Google, therefore, continues to err than err trying to keep its professional teleworking app among the users’ favorites, and it tells us that this will be the case after the two features that it has incorporated in the last hours.

These are two services that will allow the hosts of video conferences to hook their viewers because they delve into an element that is key in these apps: the two-way communication and, also, participation. So the Mountain View have decided to add both real-time surveys and Q&A (questions and answers).

Rolling update in progress

The first of these new features will be surveys. A type of content that has become popular on social networks such as Twitter or Instagram And they are very fun because they allow the followers of a profile to quickly leave their opinion on any question. That is why content of this type makes all the sense in our Google Meet conversations, in which the administrator can ask questions about any topic we are talking about.

Surveys arrive on Google Meet. Google

And it doesn’t matter if we meet at work or at school, a good survey can help the boss to know what his team thinks about a specific strategyto, or to the teacher, how the class is learning about the lesson they are teaching. From now on, we will only have to generate a new survey, select the possible answers and launch it into the conversation. As you can see from the screenshot you have above, the right column of the screen will be the place where we will check the results of all the surveys launched during the video call.

The second of the functions aims to ensure that video calls do not stop due to the progressive entry of new attendees, who could ask where they are going, what has been talked about, etc. With this new section, we can launch a question in the chat and it will remain there until another member answers it, without interfering in the general conversation that will follow the course established by the administrator.

New questions and answers on Google Meet. Google

As always with these Google updates, is now available but will progressively reach all professional and educational G Suite accounts over the next 15 days. The rest of the users, who do not have paid subscriptions, will be the last to whom these surveys and Q&A will reach.