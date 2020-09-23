Tech GiantsGoogleLatest newsTech NewsSmart Gadgets

Google Meet already has a virtual whiteboard and is perfect for classes and meetings

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Meet already has a virtual whiteboard and is perfect for classes and meetings
Google Meet Already Has A Virtual Whiteboard And Is Perfect

Must Read

Google

Google Meet already has a virtual whiteboard and is perfect for classes and meetings

Brian Adam - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures that were taken around the world, video conferencing apps became the only way to stay connected...
Read more
Latest news

YouTube Quality Drops due to CORONAVIRUS, why?

Abraham - 0
We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. The Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and users consume more bandwidth due...
Read more
Android

Outlook updates on iOS and Android: widgets, voice assistant and much more

Brian Adam - 0
When a new operating system appears we not only have to get used to the new features it adds, those shortcuts, functions and menus...
Read more
Apps

The Google Assistant will allow you to create your daily work routine

Brian Adam - 0
Due to the current pandemic, teleworking has become the new normal for many workers, who have changed the office for Work from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures that were taken around the world, video conferencing apps became the only way to stay connected to the rest of the world. This led us to take a series of measures that have been updated little by little in those tools that have allowed us to work side by side with colleagues, and even give classes with teachers who were looking for any arrangement to get the lesson to their students. students.

And there is no more useful element for a teacher than the blackboard. That place where you get up to go pointing out the important things of the day and that in Google Meet, until now, was not available as such. The point is that The G Suite has started to receive this whiteboard to come to the aid of all those who want to complement some explanation, or presentation of a project in the company, with an area in which to write or draw.

Jamboard, behind this novelty

The fact is that what Google has done has been to take your Jamboard, which officially launched in May 2017, and integrate it into the Meet installation. Remember that this function could already be used with some of the Mountain VIew services, although now it appears as a specific function within the videoconferencing application.

New Whiteboard within Google Meet. Google

In addition to Jamboard being integrated into Google Meet, the great advantage of this feature is that we can continue to use the whiteboard even after we have finished with a video call. In other words, it is possible to continue with the work even though the meeting has concluded. Now, one of the conditions to use this new resource is that we start the conference with the computer. From the mobile or tablet it is not possible to do so although it is possible to follow them.

As Google advertises, from the smartphone or tablet we can only enter a Jamboard session through a link that will come from the organizers, to open the official apps for both iOS and Android. There will be no way to use both platforms at the same time on mobile devices, unlike the computer, where this virtual whiteboard will appear as a direct access within the menu that you can display in the lower right part. Like all Google updates, they begin on a specific day, yesterday, September 22, and will extend over several days and weeks until they reach all of its customers, in this case, G Suite.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Current affairs program removed from TG4 website due to ‘Tóidh ár Lá’ t-shirt

Brian Adam - 0
This week's edition of the 7Day current affairs program is not available on the station's player nor was it broadcast on RTÉ News Now...
Read more
Latest news

YouTube Quality Drops due to CORONAVIRUS, why?

Abraham - 0
We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. The Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and users consume more bandwidth due...
Read more
Android

Outlook updates on iOS and Android: widgets, voice assistant and much more

Brian Adam - 0
When a new operating system appears we not only have to get used to the new features it adds, those shortcuts, functions and menus...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©