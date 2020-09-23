Google Meet already has a virtual whiteboard and is perfect for classes and meetings

With the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures that were taken around the world, video conferencing apps became the only way to stay connected to the rest of the world. This led us to take a series of measures that have been updated little by little in those tools that have allowed us to work side by side with colleagues, and even give classes with teachers who were looking for any arrangement to get the lesson to their students. students.

And there is no more useful element for a teacher than the blackboard. That place where you get up to go pointing out the important things of the day and that in Google Meet, until now, was not available as such. The point is that The G Suite has started to receive this whiteboard to come to the aid of all those who want to complement some explanation, or presentation of a project in the company, with an area in which to write or draw.

Jamboard, behind this novelty

The fact is that what Google has done has been to take your Jamboard, which officially launched in May 2017, and integrate it into the Meet installation. Remember that this function could already be used with some of the Mountain VIew services, although now it appears as a specific function within the videoconferencing application.

New Whiteboard within Google Meet. Google

In addition to Jamboard being integrated into Google Meet, the great advantage of this feature is that we can continue to use the whiteboard even after we have finished with a video call. In other words, it is possible to continue with the work even though the meeting has concluded. Now, one of the conditions to use this new resource is that we start the conference with the computer. From the mobile or tablet it is not possible to do so although it is possible to follow them.

As Google advertises, from the smartphone or tablet we can only enter a Jamboard session through a link that will come from the organizers, to open the official apps for both iOS and Android. There will be no way to use both platforms at the same time on mobile devices, unlike the computer, where this virtual whiteboard will appear as a direct access within the menu that you can display in the lower right part. Like all Google updates, they begin on a specific day, yesterday, September 22, and will extend over several days and weeks until they reach all of its customers, in this case, G Suite.

