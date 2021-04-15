Google Meet has a new function to save battery on the mobile during the video call

- Advertisement -

Google Meet is rolling out a new feature that will help you conduct a video call even when your mobile device is running low on battery power.

A function that will be implemented only in the Google Meet app, taking into account the dynamics and needs of the users.

New Google Meet data saving feature

The new feature helps save battery life by restricting data to consume less power for video calling, as mentioned in the Google Help Center:

Activate Data Saver Mode to:

-Restrict data

-Conserve battery power

-Reduce the power required for the central processing unit (CPU)

To activate this option it will only be necessary to go to the Settings of the Google Meet app and choose “Limit data use”. An action that you will have to perform before joining a video call. It is a practical option considering the number of video calls we make every day, either for studies or work. And of course, without forgetting the virtual meetings we have with our friends and family.

So if you are running out of battery and you do not have the possibility to charge your mobile before the video call, you can try this solution offered by Google Meet to give a break to the autonomy of your device. This new feature is already rolling out to Google Meet internationally, so you should see it in your account in the next few days.

And this is just one of the new features Google Meet is rolling out this month, some of them intended just for Google Workspace subscribers. For example, polls are being added to video calls from Android devices, as well as questions and answers. And new moderation options are also added for those who use Google Meet for education.